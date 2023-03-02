It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Freida Hammond on Feb. 25, 2023, at the age of 83. Over the last few years of her life, she lived in South Florida with her daughter and grandchildren, who brought her much joy and comfort. Freida was a beloved member of our community, and her loss is felt deeply by many.
Freida was born on July 15, 1939, in Eddyville, Kentucky, to Joseph and Dora Mae Pearcy Dunnagan. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who had a passion for gardening, sewing, and baking. Her delicious treats were enjoyed by family and friends alike, and her love for baking brought people together.
Freida was a woman of faith and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She believed that God’s handiwork was evident in the beauty of nature and enjoyed nurturing her garden with care and love. Her kind and gentle nature reflected the beauty of God’s creations that surrounded her.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie Manar (Jason); two grandchildren, Austin Manar and Kiersten Manar; one sister, Rebecca McKinney; and one brother, Rev. Joe Dunnagan. Freida was preceded in death by her husband, William Boyd Hammond; five sisters, Rosalee Naylor, Juanita Faughn, Elsie Murray, Arzetta Bloodworth, Geneva Cooper, Lois Glass; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home, with Matt Carter officiating the service. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
The family of Freida Hammond wishes to express their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered their condolences and support during this difficult time. Freida was a wonderful person who touched the lives of many, and her memory will live on in our hearts forever.
