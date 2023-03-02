It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Freida Hammond on Feb. 25, 2023, at the age of 83. Over the last few years of her life, she lived in South Florida with her daughter and grandchildren, who brought her much joy and comfort. Freida was a beloved member of our community, and her loss is felt deeply by many.

Freida was born on July 15, 1939, in Eddyville, Kentucky, to Joseph and Dora Mae Pearcy Dunnagan. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who had a passion for gardening, sewing, and baking. Her delicious treats were enjoyed by family and friends alike, and her love for baking brought people together.

Service information

Mar 5
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, March 5, 2023
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Mar 4
Visitation
Saturday, March 4, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
