ALMO — Elfreida Henderson Dawson, 80, of Almo, died at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Lakeway Nursing Home in Benton.
She is survived by her daughters, Rita Peal and Robin Hiter; sons, Floyd Ray Dawson, Roger Dawson, Randy Dawson, Ronnie Dawson and Ryan Dawson; sister, Shirley Sexton; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Her parents were the late Leslie and Olive Ruth Henderson Foster.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with Rev. Dale Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Murray City Cemetery and friends may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be submitted via www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that any donations on her behalf be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
