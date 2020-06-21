MAYFIELD — Freeman B. Cook, 101, of Mayfield, died at 4:12 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Cook was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mayfield and a retired carpenter.
He is survived by a son, Daniel Eugene Cook of Louisville; four grandchildren, Laurie Reid, Daniel Cook, Brandon Cook and Amanda Cook; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Geneva Sullivan Cook; four sisters; and a brother. His parents were Clarence and Vera Cook.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Mayfield with Dr. Wes Fowler and the Rev. Blake Shuecraft officiating. Burial will follow in the Mayfield Memory Gardens. Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
