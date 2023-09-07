MAYFIELD — Freeda Sue Stevenson Collins, 83, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Mayfield, leaving behind cherished memories of a life well-lived.

Born on July 25, 1940, at her parents home in Calvert City, Freeda was the beloved daughter of the late Walter Alec and Dollie Faye Hutchison Stevenson. Her spiritual journey led her to be a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ, and later in life, she attended church at Benton Church of Christ with her nephew, Kendell Stevenson.

