MAYFIELD — Freeda Sue Stevenson Collins, 83, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Mayfield, leaving behind cherished memories of a life well-lived.
Born on July 25, 1940, at her parents home in Calvert City, Freeda was the beloved daughter of the late Walter Alec and Dollie Faye Hutchison Stevenson. Her spiritual journey led her to be a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ, and later in life, she attended church at Benton Church of Christ with her nephew, Kendell Stevenson.
Freeda took immense pride in her role as a homemaker, renowned for her culinary talents. Her family often relished her homemade delicacies, from mouthwatering biscuits to luscious banana pudding and perfectly fried chicken. She and her late husband, Earnie, embarked on adventures together, exploring and trading in mineral rocks. Beyond the kitchen and their travels, Freeda found joy in maintaining her yard and multitude of vibrant flower beds, sewing, painting, gardening, and canning. However, her greatest joy was always the time she spent with her family, especially her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her toy poodle and loved companion Rocky.
Freeda embodied the virtues of a Proverbs 31 woman, displaying strength, grace, and unwavering patience, much like the biblical figure Job. Throughout life’s challenges, she maintained a healthy sense of humor, leaving a legacy of love and laughter.
Freeda is survived by her three daughters, Debra Sue “Debbie” Peters of Lone Oak, Barbara Ann Stevenson (Kevin) of Cocoa, Florida, and Tammy Jo Nesler (Fred) of Mayfield. She is also survived by her sister, Glenda Brewer (Jim) of Calvert City and her brothers, Eddie Ray Stevenson and Charles Stevenson, both of Calvert City. Additionally, she leaves behind six grandchildren, Jennifer Tynes (Michael Sikkema) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mitchell Tynes of Benton, Jessica Jones-Walker (Brent Walker) of Hickory, Amanda Jones (fiancé, Michael Ross) of Mayfield, Kaitlynn Stevenson of Lakeland, Florida, and Riley Stevenson of Titusville, Florida. Her legacy also includes four great-grandchildren, Carter Carraway, Xander Wilson, Willow Walker, and Ivy River Sikkema.
In addition to her parents, Freeda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earnest Howard “Earnie” Collins; as well as five sisters, Shirley Donovan, Ethel Lee Phelps, Dorothy Richardson, Alice Holder, and Mary Ann Stevenson; and three brothers, George Stevenson, Lindell Stevenson, and Melvin Stevenson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr, located on the Benton Court Square at 1117 Poplar St. Mark Ray and Kendell Stevenson will be officiating, with burial will follow in Birmingham Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Freeda’s memory to Birmingham Cemetery, c/o Iris Sims, 492 Denver Lane, Benton, KY 42025.
To plant a tree in memory of Freeda Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.