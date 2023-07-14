Freeda Lois Turner Henard, 91, a resident of Paducah, and a former resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, July 10, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Freeda was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Pulaski County, Illinois. She was the youngest child born to George Garfield Turner and Gertie (Dunn) Turner.
On Dec. 30, 1950, Freeda was united in marriage to William L. “Bill” Henard at the First Baptist Church in Vienna. He preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2017.
Freeda is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Ray) McLennan of Paducah; two grandchildren, Amanda Peek and Wendy (Tom) Barker all of Louisville; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Freeda was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sheri McLennan; and her siblings, Leonard Turner, Cletis Turner, Mildred Bullock, Bertha Stone, Dolly Wise, and Doyle Turner.
Prior to her marriage, Freeda was employed as a waitress at the Bob White Café at West Vienna. She was a devoted homemaker. Freeda enjoyed working along with Bill to raise a large vegetable garden each year. She worked tirelessly to preserve and can the bounty of their garden. Freeda also enjoyed sewing, as well as raising flowers.
Freeda was a faithful Christian. She attended West End Baptist Church in Paducah.
A service honoring the life of Freeda Henard will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2023, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. David Faulkner will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, near Buncombe.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. There will also be a time of visitation from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, c/o Terry Norris, 300 May Avenue, Buncombe, Illinois 62912; or to Mercy Health — Hospice, 225 Medical Center Drive, Suite 230, Paducah, Kentucky 42003.
