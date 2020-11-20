Fredric Ford Hatcher was born to the late Charles McLlelan Hatcher and Geneva Arco Ford on August 16, 1937 at home in Lynn Grove, Kentucky. Because of the Great Depression, the family moved to Detroit when he was a toddler. Fred’s sister, Patricia Ann, was born in 1939. When Fred was in third grade, the Hatchers returned to Kentucky and settled in Marshall County in Benton. Charles worked in a grocery store and started a wholesale business; Fred helped out by stocking the vending machines around Kentucky Lake.
Fred learned to fish and hunt with his father and loved the outdoors. He was an excellent student but occasionally came late to school during duck season. He played baseball throughout his school years. He graduated from Benton High School and went on to study at Murray State College. He was admitted to the U of L School of Dentistry in 1957 and graduated in 1961. Fred remained a devoted Cardinal fan and held season tickets to U of L basketball, football, and baseball games.
After dental school, he served two years in the Naval Dental Corps stationed at Norfolk, VA and aboard the USS Pocono. He spent over twenty years in the Navy Reserves.
Fred settled in Louisville and established a dental practice in Dixie Manor Shopping Center. One of his patients was a retired Naval chief with a daughter who was just finishing college. Nancy Forbis appeared in Fred’s dental chair, and they married on New Year’s Eve, 1964.
His practice grew as did his family. He moved across Dixie Highway to a commercial building of his own and continued to provide dental care in Pleasure Ridge Park for another fifty years. His patients were loyal, and many of his hygienists and assistants, including Liz Weick, Laura Ecken, Peggy Hankins Leahy and Sheila Singer, became life-long friends. Dr. Hatcher also served as President of the Louisville Dental Society.
Fred and Nancy welcomed four children—Leslie (James Millar), Jeffrey (Rebecca Todd Peters), Susan, and Amy, who died as an infant. They were blessed as grandparents of Olly, Frances, and Margaret Millar, and Sophie and Eve Hatcher Peters. Fred is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Pat and Lynn Habacker of Paducah and their family.
Fred continuously challenged himself to achieve goals. He hunted from the far reaches of Canada to Mexico and bagged the North American 29. He was a distance runner who raced in the Mini Marathon year after year and who qualified for and completed the New York City Marathon. With the trail name Mountain Dew, Fred section hiked all 2,175 miles of the Appalachian Trail and celebrated his 79th birthday on the summit of Mount Katahdin with his children. Fred played softball (in two senior leagues at once) until recent years.
He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist.
His life was adventurous and fulfilling. Even at the age of 83, he left behind plans to continue exploring the world. He died on November 12, 2020, due to the COVID virus.
Funeral arrangements by Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks. Private service for the family was held at Christ Church United Methodist on Saturday, November 14th. Private burial will take place at later date at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial gifts can be made to: Wayside Christian Mission or Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes, Attn: Development Department, 1115 Ashgrove Rd., Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.