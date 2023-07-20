Frederick Othel George, 93, of Metropolis, departed this life to his heavenly home on Monday morning, July 17, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mt. Horeb Church with Rev. Gregory Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with military rites.
Othel retired from Allied Signal and was a Marine veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Mt. Horeb Church in Metropolis and the Massac County Raccoon Club.
Othel is survived by his wife of 69 years, Wilma (Dabbs) George; son, Frederick Allen George; three grandchildren, Christopher, Lacy (Zach), and Lora; nine great-grandchildren, Jordan, Joseph, Jada, Jaylin, Logan, Latashia, Deonsay, Trae, and Jody; brother, Eugene George and wife Wanda; sisters, Susie Cotton and Shirley Watkins and husband Rick; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Othel was preceded in death by his parents, William and Luetta (Bly) George; his daughter, Frances George; and brother, Edward George.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the church.
Memorials may be made in Othel’s name to Mt. Horeb Church, P.O. Box 66/906 Pearl Street, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers will be Brice George, Bruce George, Chuckie Bradshaw, Darrell George, Kevin Ferguson, Josh Anderson and Darian George.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lincoln Hardy, Ricky Collins, Michael Pass, Eric Brown and Matthew Brown.
