Frederick Lane “Fred” Hunter, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Hunter was a Kentucky Colonel, Past Master Smithland Lodge # 138, member of Paducah Lodge # 127, 32nd degree Scottish Rite, member of Rizpah Shriners of Madisonville, Veteran of the US Army, Chief Paduke American Legion Post # 31, member of Fraternal Order of Eagles. Fred graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School Class of 1958 after graduation he went on to be a Conductor at Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 39 years and was the former owner of Inboard Performance. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, golfing, karaoke and racing three wheelers on dirt tracks. He enjoyed listening to Classic Country music, Jet boats and he was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth (Norman) Hunter; children, Theresa Hunter Jones (William) of Paducah, Gina Hunter Hernandez (Juan) of Sherwood, Arkansas, Tory Lane Hunter of Paducah; grandchildren, Benjamin Wood McDaniel of Sherwood, Arkansas, Andrew Hunter McDaniel (Bethany) of Cabot, Arkansas, Matthew Russell Freeling of Sherwood, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Aaron Hunter; mother, Katherine (McGregor) Hunter; and sister, Martha Sue “Suzy” York.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Possum Trot.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the funeral home. Masonic Service to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday by Masonic Lodge # 127.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; or Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
