NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Frederick “Fred” W. Strope, 91, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Fred was born in Pittsburg, Kansas, on June 14, 1929, to Lawrence and Hazel Strope. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. While serving in Germany, he met his wife of 61 years, the late Brigitte Hedwig Meutzner Strope. He graduated with a master’s degree from Murray State University and was a retired educator. He was a member of the Masonic Society and Shriners International. He played in several community bands and was a former choir member and symphony member in St. Louis, Missouri, and Springfield, Illinois. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Marianne Roof (Gene), of Paducah; his grandchildren, Shawn Roof (Kelly), Eric Roof, Johnathan Roof, Jacqueline Roof; his great grandson, Easton Roof; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents, Lawrence Shipley Strope and Hazel Edith Allyn Strope; his sisters, Florence Elizabeth Strope and Virginia Louise Haden; and his brother, Lawrence Lee Strope.
All services will be private with Pastor Linda Creason officiating. Military funeral honors will be held at the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kosair Children’s Charity, PO Box 37370, Louisville, KY 40233 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
All arrangements are being handled by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may send a message of condolence to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
