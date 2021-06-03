NEW HARMONY, Ind. — Frederick F. Stratemeyer, 80, formerly of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Premiere Health Care of New Harmony, Indiana.
Fred was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Metropolis to Herschal and Myrtle (Kipp) Stratemeyer. Fred married Lois (Noles) Stratemeyer on April 17, 1959. She preceded him in death in 1999. He later married Vivian (Little) Stratemeyer on July 2, 2005. She preceded him in death in 2016.
Fred graduated from Metropolis High School in 1958 where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track. He was a farmer his whole life. He enjoyed everything about farming and even while battling dementia his conversations still centered around farming. He enjoyed Sunday drives, state fairs, farm equipment shows, Elvis Presley concerts, socializing with friends, and mostly attending his daughter’s and grandchildren’s activities. Fred was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Metropolis.
Fred is survived by his daughters, Nancy Denning (Ted) and Julie Hayes; grandchildren, Morgan Bittick (Evan), Sydni Hayes, Collin Hayes, Emily Harris and Travis Harris; great-grandchildren, Landon Bittick, Zoey Bittick, and Hudson Hunt; nephews, Samuel, Benjamin and Daniel Stratemeyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives and brother, Eugene Stratemeyer.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at noon at St. John’s United Church of Christ with Rev. Jeff Bremer officiating. Online condolences may be left at den ningfamilyfuneral home.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the St. John’s Church, 6201 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis IL 62960.
