EASTON, Md. — Frederick A. Merida, 86, died Aug. 12, 2022, in Easton, Maryland.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and studied art at both the Kansas City Art Institute and the Brooklyn Museum School.
Having received recognition nationally as a young printmaker, he was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship, but the draft intervened. He spent two years active duty in service and returned to Indiana where he met his wife Margaret. They were married for 60 years. They built a life together in Louisville, Kentucky, where he operated the Merida Gallery, representing national, state, and local artists. In 1981, he and his partner Charles Weisberg opened ArtsSpace on Frankfort Avenue.
Illness forced him to retire, and he and Margaret bought a very old, Victorian farmhouse that they lovingly restored in Farmington, Kentucky. They lived there for 32 years, and in 2021, moved to Greensboro, Maryland, to be close to their only son, Jamie Merida and their son-in-law Vincent Bochin.
There will be no funeral, but Fred’s gentle kindness and love of his family and friends will live on.
Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
