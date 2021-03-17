MAYFIELD — Freddye Hartsfield, 86, of Mayfield, died at 6:22 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was of the Church of Christ faith and a retired school teacher.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Morris of Paducah and David Hartsfield of Mayfield; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Her parents were Earl and Lorraine Teague Thomas.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday March 18, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Larry Jamison and James Stovall officiating. Burial will follow in Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
