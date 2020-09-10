MAYFIELD — Freddy Long Sr., 73, of Mayfield, died at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center. He was retired from Pilgrim’s Pride and a member of West Broadway Baptist Church. Mr. Long is survived by three sons, Freddy Long Jr., Michael Long and Richard Long, all of Mayfield; a sister, Louise Davis of Paducah; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ruth Long; a son, Larry Long; and two brothers. His parents were Duke and Mary Long. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at West Broadway Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Ramsey officiating. Friends may call at the church at the time of the service. Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements
