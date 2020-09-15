Freddy Ray Laird, 86, of Paducah, previously of Dukedom, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He served for five years in the United States Navy before joining the United States Coast Guard, where he retired after 17 years of service, including service at the local Paducah Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Mr. Laird is survived by his wife of 21 years, Lucille Leidecker Laird of Paducah; a son, Kelly Ray Laird of Bardwell; two stepdaughters, Janice Mathis of Symsonia and Kathy Powell of Paducah; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
His parents were
Joe and Virgilene
Taylor Laird.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Revs. Mike Nolen and Ike Murphey officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. today, September 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
