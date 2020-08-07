BOAZ — Freddy Joe Harding, 79, of Boaz, passed away at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Freddy was born in Melber, on June 2, 1941 to Garrett and Daisy Harding. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a Chief Engineer for Crounse Corporation and a member of New Concord Baptist Church in Melber. He was also a member of the United Steelworkers, National Rifle Association and Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed coon hunting with his hound dogs, and will be remembered for the love he had for his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Harding is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris Kay Dunn Harding; his daughters, Starla Lakay Hayden (Jay), of Bushnell, Florida, Ronda McNeill (Carl), of Roswell, Georgia; his son “Bub” Harding (Natalie), of Boaz; his sisters, Faye Bickers Davis, of Memphis, Tennessee, Anna Burnett (Carlos), of Mayfield, Kentucky; his brother, Truman Harding, of Rodessa, Louisiana; his grandchildren, Erica Harding Curtis, Bryan Hayden, Chad Hayden, Gunnar McNeill, Garrett Harding; his great grandchildren, Jaylee Hayden, Lily Hayden, Lyla Hayden, Bryleigh Jo Hayden, John Bryar Hayden, and Josey Hayden.
Mr. Harding was preceded in death by his parents, Garrett Harding and Daisy Cruse Harding.
A graveside funeral service with military honors is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at New Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, 4298 ky-1820, Melber, KY 42069. Kenneth A. Brown will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children’s Services, 3565 Lone Oak Rd, Suite 2, Paducah, KY 42003 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by Friday at 5 p.m. where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.