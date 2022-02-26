Freddie Mae Hale, 86, of West Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Stone Creek Nursing and Rehab.
Freddie was born on Jan. 17, 1936, in Heath to Louis and Eileen Hill Bradford. She was a wife, mom, granny, Gigi, sister and Nanny. She loved her family beyond words. She was always there for us all, good times as well as bad. We always knew she prayed for us daily but when we needed an extra special prayer, she was the one we all called. She was a prayer warrior. She lived what she believed and she believed God answered prayers. She was a faithful Christian that lived for the Lord. She enjoyed reading her Bible. Freddie was a member of Spring Bayou Baptist Church.
Freddie retired from McCracken County as a bus driver and also worked as an aide in the school system. She worked for many years at Davis Clothing where she would fit suits and get them ready to be tailored. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed camping with her husband at Moors and being on the lake along with riding motorcycles.
Freddie is survived by one daughter, Teresa Gill (Barry) of West Paducah; one son, James Hale (Sheree) of West Paducah; one sister, Irene Crenshaw (Jimmy) of West Paducah; one granddaughter, Jaymie Pendergrass (Brian) of West Paducah; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Hale, Emma Kate Pendergrass and Briley Pendergrass; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Hale; one grandson, Winston Louis Hale; one daughter-in-law, Pam Hale; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Wes Morehead and Rev. Jared Hayes officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: West McCracken Fire Department, 9180 Ogden Landing Road, West Paducah, KY 42086; or Gideons International Paducah East Camp, P.O. Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002.
