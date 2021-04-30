METROPOLIS, Ill. — Freddie Lee Laird, 75, of Metropolis, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired
auto body repair man.
Mr. Laird is survived by a daughter, Raquel Reddick of Benton, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Carlee Laird of Murray, Kentucky, and Alexandra Wilke, Damon Reddick and Shelbee Reddick, all of Benton, Kentucky; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald R. Laird of Metropolis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Masonic Cemetery in Metropolis. Rev. Mike Hardison will officiate. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery for the services.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.
