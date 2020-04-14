BENTON — Freddie Tucker Gilbert, 79, of Benton, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was a retired lab technician from Arkema Inc. and a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Savona Lomas of Pennsylvania, Brittany Puckett of Kevil, and Chere Hampton of Paducah; one brother, Harry Earl Gilbert of Amarillo, Texas; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry E. Gilbert and Elise T. Ray; and a sister.
Memorial visitation will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
