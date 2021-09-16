BENTON — Freddie Lee “Pop” Dismore, 85, of Benton, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his daughter’s home.
He was a United States Army Veteran and served his country in Germany from 1954-1957. He worked and retired as a heavy equipment operator for Local #181.He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Dotson of Calvert City; three grandchildren, Jeremy Hicks of Benton, Kristin Hega of Benton, and Michele Morris of Gilbertsville; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters and two brothers. His parents were Owen and Audie Smith Dismore.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr are handling the arrangements.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
