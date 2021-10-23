MAYFIELD — Freda G. Smith, 96, passed away at her home in Mayfield on Oct. 20, 2021.
She was of the Methodist faith.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her three children, Janie (Robert) Ivy, of Mayfield, Sue Ann (Rudy) Carver, of Smithland and Randy (Debbie) Smith of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Marty (Debbie) Ivy, of Mayfield, Rustin Carver, of Lexington, RaAnn (Jason) Miller, of Versailles, Kelly (Will) Locker of Benton, and Jessica (David) Jeffress, of Murray; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Edward Smith; her parents, Clarender and Dessie Newsome Green; and her siblings, Clayrine Fulton, Doris Green, Joyce Wyatt, Edward D. Green and Fred Green.
Funeral services for Mrs. Freda G. Smith will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Larry Davidson will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marty Ivy, Rustin Carver, Jason Miller, Will Locker, David Jeffress, Brady Miller, Kyle Kendall and Dexter Youngblood.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
