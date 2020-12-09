BARLOW — Fred Stanley Hayden, 89, of Barlow, formerly of Cairo, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Life Care Center in La Center.
Fred was born December 6, 1931 in Villa Ridge, Illinois, the son of Fred Earl and Blanche (Leidigh) Hayden.
Fred proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for the Alexander County Housing Authority for over 37 years. He enjoyed gardening, reading, studying maps and was a great historian. Fred also had attended the First Southern Baptist Church in Cairo.
He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Hayden of Barlow, Dianne (Rockne) Ragsdale of Benton; son, Alan Hayden (Alice Larson) of Belknap, Illinois; grandchildren, Somer Byrd, Ross Ragsdale, Erica Carmack, Sean Wilson; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gloria Hudson.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mound City National Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the U. S. Army funeral burial detail and local veterans.
Memorial contributions may be made to April’s Animal Shelter, 664 Broadway, Barlow, KY 42024.
Crain Funeral Home in Cairo is in charge of arrangements.
To view full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
