Fred Roy “Freddie” Ladd Jr., 73, of Smithland, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Providence Point Health and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
Freddie was a retired foreman for Three Rivers Quarry. He married the love of his life Linda Jones on Nov. 25, 1972. He was a member of Dyer Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Jones) Ladd; son Christopher Michael Ladd of Paducah; daughters Laurie (Randy) Beals of Milan, Tennessee. and Shannon (Michael) Dowdy of Benton; 8 grandchildren; Brenna Ladd; Katie Lee; Olivia Ladd; Jacob Beals; Jackson Beals; Bella Dowdy; Matthew Ladd Jr; Alysia Ladd; great-grandsons, Kamden Ladd and Koltan Lee; sister, Janice Whorton of Burna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Roy Ladd Sr. and Evelyn Hicks Ladd; and son, Brandon Ladd.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation with Rev. Randy Beals to officiate. Burial will follow in the Dyer Hill Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
