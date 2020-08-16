MOUNDS, Ill. — Fred Moyers, 96, of Mounds died 8:10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Marion.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Mounds First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at noon Monday at the church with Pastor Doug Atkins officiating. Interment will follow at Mound City National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Illinois honor guard and local veterans.
Groups of 50 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mounds First United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
Crain Funeral Home in Cairo is in charge of arrangements.
To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
