ST. LOUIS — Fred Morris Elliott, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1942, in Paducah, Kentucky, the son of the late Cletus and Marie (nee Perdew) Elliott, and the younger brother of the late Louis Elliott.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 56 years, Diana (nee Blackburn); along with three children, Brian (Joann) Elliott, Kevin (Lindsey) Elliott, Heather Lehan; and four grandchildren, Emerson, Luke and Quincy Lehan, and Avery Elliott.
The story of his life could be summed up with love. He loved helping others. He loved his Kentucky family, especially Fourth of July celebrations at the farm. He loved being at the beach. He loved to eat good food. He loved God. He loved people. He was a walking example of love in the world.
A memorial service will be held at Cliff Cave Park (Riverside Shelter) at 11 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.feed-my-people.org.
