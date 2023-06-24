SMITHLAND — Fred Lowrance, 85, of Smithland, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.

Fred spend his life serving the Lord as a minister of the gospel. He was the pastor at Central Point Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist Church, Potters House Worship Center before retiring in 2010. After retirement he continued serving as interim pastor at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, Ohio Valley Baptist Church, and Second Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and touched many lives over the years.

