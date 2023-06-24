SMITHLAND — Fred Lowrance, 85, of Smithland, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
Fred spend his life serving the Lord as a minister of the gospel. He was the pastor at Central Point Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist Church, Potters House Worship Center before retiring in 2010. After retirement he continued serving as interim pastor at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, Ohio Valley Baptist Church, and Second Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and touched many lives over the years.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Faye Lowrance; his two children, Lisa (Paul) Feldsien of Paducah and Brian (Melissa) Lowrance of Smithland; five grandchildren, Sarah Watkins, Jacob McCallon, Breanna (Austin) Clark, Hannah (Jake) Manker, and Rebecca Lowrance; and six great-grandchildren, Piper, Parker, Macie, Greyson, Hayden, and Henry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnston and Lovie Lowrance; and one sister, Regina Wade.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Revs. Rex Jones, Andrew Sexton, and Brian Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Landrum Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his honor to: North American Mission Board at 4200 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022; or Kentucky WMU/Changers at 13420 Eastpoint Centre Drive Louisville, KY 40223.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.