Fred Leatherman, 66, of Paducah died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Fred was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He retired from Ashland Chemical where served as warehouse foreman. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Judith Ann Trtan Leatherman; one daughter, Sarah Elizabeth (Brent) Burgess of Paducah; one son, Derek Paul (Amanda) Leatherman of Norman, OK; four brothers, Michael T. (Mary) Leatherman, Bethelhem, PA, Patrick J. (Susan) Starr, Overland Park, KS, Ronald (Sharon) Starr, Prescott, AZ and Michael L (Jane) Starr, Collinsville, IL; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was his father, Michael Edmund Leatherman, mother, Jacqueline Margaret Gudac; step-father, Steve J. Starr.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Leatherman will be private.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Knights of Columbus, Council #1055, 3028 Jefferson Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
