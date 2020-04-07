Fred Leatherman, 66, of Paducah died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Leatherman was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He retired from Ashland Chemical, where served as warehouse foreman. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Judith Ann Leatherman; one daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Burgess of Paducah; one son, Derek Paul Leatherman of Norman, Oklahoma; four brothers, Michael T. Leatherman of Bethelhem, Pennsylvania, Patrick J. Starr of Overland Park, Kansas, Ronald Starr of Prescott, Arizona and Michael L Starr of Collinsville, Illinois; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Edmund Leatherman; his mother, Jacqueline Margaret Gudac; and his stepfather, Steve J. Starr.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, arrangements will be private.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Knights of Columbus, Council #1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
