Fred Hammonds, 90, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 , at his residence.
Mr. Hammonds was a member of Lovelaceville Missionary Baptist Church where he was very faithful to his church. Fred retired at the age of 55 after working for 33 years as a Tool and Die Maker with General Motors, where he was very well appreciated for his numerous contributions and skills. Fred was a talented musician, playing the guitar and singing and had a marvelous sense of humor.
Fred is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margie Bell Petty Hammonds; two daughters, Freida Cardwell and husband, Chester of Sikeston, Missouri, Marcia Orlovich and husband, Richard of Manhattan, Illinois; a son, Fred Hammonds Jr. of Kevil; a son-in-law, Charles Dargert of Monee, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Wallace, Julie Walters, Gayle Miller, Wendy Warren, Douglas Hammonds, Christina Klier, Samantha Dargert and Clay Dargert; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews, and he loved everyone of them.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Dargert; a sister, Dorothy Carter; four brothers, Jesse Hammonds, James Hammonds, Al Hammonds and Brooks Hammonds. His parents were, Sid and Rosie Green Hammonds.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lovelacevlle Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jared Hayes and Whitey Elliot officiating. Burial will follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Lovelaceville Missionary Baptist Church, 253 N. Broadway Lovelaceville, KY 42060; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing.
