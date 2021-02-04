Franklin Dean Dennis, 84, of Wickliffe, died at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Wickliffe First Baptist Church. He retired from his work as a union electrician from the Illinois Local #702 as well as the Paducah Ironworkers Local #782 and the Paducah Laborers Local #1214. He operated his commercial fishing business 25-plus years on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers called J & D Fish Market.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Reva Jean Stroud Dennis of Wickliffe; two sons, Chuck Dennis of Cunningham and Ricky Dean Dennis of Wickliffe; one sister, Gloria Jean Morgan of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Danny Joe and Randy Gene Dennis; one sister; and three brothers. His parents were Zack and Fairy Crews Dennis.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Dee Hazelwood officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideon’s International: PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.