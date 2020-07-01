WICKLIFFE — Frank Wayne Gibby, 64, passed away at his home in Wickliffe on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Frank was a member of Maxon Christian Church and was an avid Nascar fan.
He is survived by one brother, Douglas Gibby of Griffin, Georgia; one sister, Donna Norton of Griffin, Georgia, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Frank is preceded in death by his long time fiancée, Nancy Gill; his parents, Bobby and Clara Awtrey Gibby; one brother, Ray Gibby; and one sister, Julie Morris.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Tony Estes officiating.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.