SMITHLAND — Frank Dale Smith, 67, of Livingston County died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He drove a dump truck for Central Paving and was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church.
Mr. Smith is survived by three children, Josh Smith of Kansas City, Hope Sholar of Paducah and Abagail Smith of Kuttawa; two sisters, Veronica Sue Coleman and Dixie Sharon Stafford, both of Ledbetter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan Hugh Smith and Virgina Mae Holman Smith; a son, Justin Smith; and a brother.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Ohio Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie Hopkins officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to CDH International-Cherubs Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Support, 152 S. White St., Wake Forest, NC 27587.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
