LEXINGTON — Frank Hoffman Harris, 86, of Lexington, passed on July 26, 2021.
The oldest of five children, he was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Louisville, the son of Lucille Irene Hoffman Harris Matheson and Roy Edward Harris. His family was to move to Hopkinsville, Paris Tennessee, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Paducah. Frank was active in 4-H & FAA programs and graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1952. He attended Paducah Junior College during the day from 1954-56 with majors in science and pre-med and was senior class and student body president while also working at the Atomic Energy Commission plant at night. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia, as Sergeant E-5 with Company D, 3rd Infantry Division, and served in Aschaffenburg, Germany.
Back in Kentucky, he taught science at Heath High School. He graduated from UK in 1962 where he was also the night manager of the Student Center. He did post-graduate work in education in 1962 and 1963. Frank met and married fellow student and visual art major, Elsie Ewart Kay of Charleston, West Virginia. He taught chemistry at Lafayette High School before he and Elsie entered the USAID, Teachers for East Africa, a program where he taught biology to 150 Tanzanian secondary African boys at KNCU school near Moshi, Tanzania on the slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro.
Returning stateside, Frank became the administrative assistant at the UK Student Center and in 1965 was appointed the director of the Student Center. In 1973, he was appointed associate dean of students. In 1980, he became the director Student Center as well as the associate dean of students, a position he held until retirement in 1997. While there, he was the university adviser to the Student Government Association, the Student Agencies, and the Student Activities Board. Frank was a founding father of the National Association Campus Activities, originally known as NEC, National Entertainment Conference, and the first chairman of the Board of Directors from 1967-1969 where later he was named an honorary chairman. The NACA Frank H. Harris Student Government Advisor Award was named in honor of him and he was the recipient of the NACA Founders Award, the highest honor presented by the organization. He was a member of the Association of College Unions-International where he held the position of Regional Representative from 1967-1968. He is a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Frank has had the opportunity to influence the lives of many students. He has also touched the lives of many individuals and groups in the entertainment field, both agents and artists, and has mentored many individuals in the profession of Student Union management and Student Activities. At his UK retirement luncheon in December 1997, he had remarks by Mayor Pam Miller, Gov. Edward Breathett, and Charles T. Wethington Jr. among others. “His contributions, influence, and friendship in the life and well-being of students and staff at the University of Kentucky are deeply appreciated and will be fondly remembered,” said John Herbst, UK Student Center director.
After retirement, the Student Center Grand Ballroom was dedicated in Frank’s honor. Frank has served on the Lexington Council for the Arts (LexArts) board, the Lexington 4th of July Festival, the Bluegrass State Games, and has been the chairman of the Board of the Griffin Gate Community Association two times, the second being the change from developer to community-owned. He had a lifetime appreciation of the visual arts and was an avid collector. He was a lifelong teacher — helping others to find their paths in life. He was a quiet activist for equal rights for all, years ahead of his time, making space for voices that needed to be heard but could more easily have been quashed or drowned out.
Upon retirement, he cruised the “great loop,” the rivers, lakes, Great Lakes, and intra-costal waterways of the United States and Canada with wife Elsie in their boat, “SeaSong.” He has traveled to many places in Africa, Europe, Eastern Europe, Russia, China, Middle East, Asia, South America, and Antarctica.
Frank is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elsie Ewart Kay Harris; two daughters, Leigh Harris (McKee) of Lexington and Mindi Harris McClure and husband Jeff McClure of Dallas, Texas, two granddaughters, Catherine McClure and Ginger McClure of Dallas Texas; sister, Patricia Ann (and Don) Fullerton of Salt Lake City, Utah; and brother, Roy Michael (and Linda) Harris of Memphis, Tennessee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Lawrence Edward Harris and Antony Lee Harris.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Apiary, 218 Jefferson St, Lexington. For those who cannot attend, information on how to participate online will be on Frank’s page at milwardfuneral.com. Those planning to attend are requested to leave a message on the same page. Festive attire and stories are encouraged.
He would like all the memorial donations to go to the University of Kentucky Frank H. Harris Fund, Office of Philanthropy, Sturgill Building, Rose St, Lexington, KY 40506; and/or NACA Foundation in memory of Frank H. Harris 13 Harbison Way, Columbia, SC 29212. www.milwardfuneral.com.
