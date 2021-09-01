Frank Frazier, 83, of West Paducah, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at home in the care of his loving wife and daughter.
Frank was born in Dickson, Tennessee, on Nov. 25, 1937, to the late Dickson H. and Opal Brown Frazier. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a C-130 crew chief. During his service, he spent one year in Ubon, Thailand in support of the Vietnam war. His duty stations included Guam, Germany, and Montana. At Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls, Montana, he served in the capacity of missile maintenance. During his assignment where he and his family enjoyed the great outdoors taking many camping trips and enjoying God’s handiwork. He retired after 20 years of service. His second career was at H.B. Fuller where he worked in shipping and receiving and retired in 1999.
Frank enjoyed working on and building computers in his spare time. He had a passion for cars that started at an early age and continued throughout his life. He always had a hobby car in his garage and if he wasn’t under the hood he spent hours polishing his pride and joy to perfection. He had been through so many hobby cars in his lifetime he lost count. He and his son Richard restored a 68 Mustang Fastback together. Frank had a special bond with his bonus son Mark Reed, they enjoyed tinkering in the garage together and going to Harbor Freight to use their coupons and peruse the aisles.
Frank was a family man first and foremost. Due to unfortunate circumstances beyond his control, he was deprived of the ability to be a father to his first and second born daughter and son. It was the greatest heartbreak of his life. These children missed the blessing of the love and devotion that he gave to his family. Every decision he made was done in consideration of what was best for those whose care he was entrusted with. He was an integral part in helping to raise his grandson, Preston, and was the true father figure in his grandson’s life. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending as much time as he could doing whatever they wanted to do.
Frank’s greatest joy was when he put on the Lord in baptism and was added to His Church. After becoming a Christian he fervently read and studied his bible and wanted to learn all that he could about God’s word. He adored his church family and immensely enjoyed the visits from his brothers and sisters during his illness. He was especially fond of the youth and was overcome with joy when they came to his home to sing hymns the week before his passing. Frank was a member of the Central Church of Christ.
Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Mosley Frazier; two daughters, Brenda Hooks (David) of Moultrie, Georgia, Karen Reed of West Paducah, two sons, Jeffery Frazier of Kevil, Richard B. Frazier (Lisa Sullivan) of Fenton, Missouri; one brother, Richard H Frazier (Sheila) of Paducah; six grandchildren Preston Thompson (Megan), Ashlyn Frazier, Toby Frazier, Keira Frazier, Monica Bromlow, Michael Tillman.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Central Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Central Church of Christ youth group in memory of Frank Frazier, or Project Hope Humane Society.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
