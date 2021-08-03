ARLINGTON — Frank Earl Turner, 84, of Arlington, formerly of Clinton, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Countryside Center in Bardwell.

Mr. Turner retired after 32 years as a greenskeeper from Oakhill Golf Course in Clinton.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Johnson Turner of Arlington; one daughter, Cindy (Charlie) Cannon of Arlington, one son, Ken (Lisa) Turner of Greenfield, Tennessee; one sister, Bertha (Charles) Davis of Clinton; five grandchildren, Amanda (Darren) Warren, Steven Turner, Thomas Turner, Erica Ramsdell and Jenna Cannon; 13 great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Orene Johnson of Arlington; one sister-in-law, Ryhuna (Larry) Logsdon of Fairdealing; along with several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Naomi Martin Turner.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Jason L. Logsdon and Rev. Larry W. Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Fulton.

Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

