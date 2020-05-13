METROPOLIS, Ill. — Frank D. Pritchett, 87, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Due to current health and safety directives, services for Frank will be private with Rev. David Deem officiating. Burial will be held in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Frank was a member of Lutheran Church of the Cross and American Legion Post 306. He was an Army veteran, a graduate of Joppa High School, and retired from Joppa High School.
Frank is survived by his granddaughter (and subsequently adopted daughter), Dr. Jennifer Eklund and husband Dr. John Eklund; adored great granddaughters, Addison and Ellery Eklund; precious great grandson, Liam Eklund; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirlee; parents, Ruel and Genevieve Pritchett; beloved daughter, Sharon Donovan; two brothers, Victor and Cline Pritchett.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be given in Frank’s name to Lutheran Church of the Cross 2601 North Ave, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-
Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
