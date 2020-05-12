ROCKY MOUNT, Va. — Frank Brown Jr., 94, of Rocky Mount, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
A private funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Roanoke.
There will be a public viewing 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
