BROOKPORT, Ill. — Frances McCarthy, 85, of Brookport, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Southgate Health Care Center.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Brookport with David Siere officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Frances was a retired hospitality attendant and line supervisor at Sam’s Club and a member of First Baptist Church of Brookport.
Frances is survived by her daughters, Donna Meldrum of Waterford, Michigan, Kathy Rabbit of Brookport and Cynthia Morrow (David) of Brookport; one daughter-in-law, Teresa Clark of Brookport; seven grandchildren, Donald Rabbit (Christina) of Metropolis, Halona Rabbit of Brookport, Andrea Morrow (Joel) of Clearwater, Florida, Andrew Morrow (Erin) of Metropolis, James Morrow (Kay) of Carbondale, Crystal McBride of Carterville, and Julia Atkinson (Johnny) of Metropolis; 10 great grandsons; six great granddaughters; one sister, Danna McLaughlin (Larry) of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Betty Border of Hillside and Joanne McCarthy of Bartlett; five nieces; two nephews; and special friend, Vernon “Sherrill” Hogan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis and Deana (Buhnue) Border Sr.; husbands, Chester “Gump” Clark and James McCarthy; son, Christopher Clark; son-in-law, Donald Rabbit; brother, Ottis Border Jr.; one sister, Martha Border.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday March 5, 2022, at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
