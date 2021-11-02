Francis Henry Motsay, born March 18, 1932, left to meet his Lord and Savior on Oct. 28, 2021.
He is survived by his beloved, Mary Ellen. His eight children, Betty Jean (Tim), Francis (Diane), Ronald (Teresa), Mary Rose, Candida (Craig), Thomas, Joel, and Philip (Robyn); stepdaughter, Ellen (Jerry) and 27 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren
He was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. He was in the ROTC during high school and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was president of the East Coast chapter at the Amalgamated Transit Union. He worked for Greyhound Bus Lines for 30 years. He continued to work until he was 84 years old.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
