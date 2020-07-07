BENTON — Francis Eugene “Gene” Dunn, 85, of Benton, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a retired Pipefitter Welder with Westlake Chemical in Calvert City and a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Betty (Darnall) Dunn of Benton; son, Michael Edwards; daughters, Sheila Brandon, Patty Palme and Karen Cooper; daughter-in-law, Sheila Dunn of Benton; sisters, Romona Walker of Calvert City and Rene’ Sloan of Calvert City; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Lillie Mae (Story) Dunn; son, Daryl Dunn; brother, Joe Dunn; and sister, Geraldine Lumley.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. Kevin Williams will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be given to Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Hugh Edwards, 2286 Dogtown Road, Benton, KY 42025.
