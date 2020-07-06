Francis Eugene “Gene” Dunn, 85, of Benton, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a retired Pipefitter Welder with Westlake Chemical in Calvert City and a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Betty (Darnall) Dunn of Benton; son, Michael Edwards; daughters, Sheila Brandon, Patty Palme and Karen Cooper; daughter-in-law, Sheila Dunn of Benton; sisters, Romona Walker of Calvert City and Rene’ Sloan of Calvert City; grandchildren, Chris Cooper, Barry Cooper, Brian Palmer, Lori Williams, Errica Dunn, Jessica Riley, Lensey Medley, Zachery Edwards, Jeremiah Litchfield, Jarren Litchfield and Jantzen Litchfield; and 20 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Lillie Mae (Story) Dunn; son, Daryl Dunn; brother, Joe Dunn; and sister, Geraldine Lumley.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Kevin Williams will officiate. Interment will follow the service in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Benton.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West 5th Street in Benton.
The family asks the any expression of sympathy take the form of donations in memory of Gene Dunn to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Hugh Edwards, 2286 Dogtown Road, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.