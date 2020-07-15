Frances Zeiss Hassell, 95, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Frances was born on July 10, 1924, in Paducah to the late Charles and Mary Metheny Zeiss. She was a member of St. Luke Aldersgate United Methodist until its closure. She worked at Claussner’s for 27 years, 1942-1969, and then at Florsheim Shoes for 12 years. While working, Frances belonged to the Laborers Union. After retirement, Frances enjoyed crossword puzzles and late-night television.
Frances is survived by one granddaughter, Kim Morphew of Paducah; one great-granddaughter, Lauren Morphew of Paducah; one sister, Flora Bell Zeiss Perdew of Paducah; one brother, Charles Zeiss of Jackson, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hassell; one daughter, Cynthia Bouland; two sisters, Juanita Zeiss, Katherine Zeiss Dowdy; one brother, Henry Zeiss, and her parents.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Aaron Dowdy officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association. Memorial and Honor Program P.O. Box 11454. Alexandria, VA 22312.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
