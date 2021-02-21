Frances Virginia (Reeves) Hamilton, 82, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. She was born to the late George H., Sr., and Birdie (Miller) Reeves in Paducah. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, B.A. Hamilton; her sisters, Etta Mae Collins, Wynetta Caldwell; brother, George H. Reeves, Jr., and grandson, Brandon Hamilton.
Mrs. Hamilton was a faithful member of Lone Oak Church of Christ, and previously a member of the Ninth Street Church of Christ, where she assisted her husband in his role as an elder at both congregations for more than 35 years. She was dedicated to the women’s ministry and teaching young ladies in the Bible study program. She was committed to serving in the Lord’s church and was a mother figure to many young people.
She had a distinguished professional career, prior to her retirement she was an independent insurance agent for State Farm Insurance. Frances began her career as a receptionist at Pennwalt, then worked as a secretary at Union Carbide. Later, she enjoyed working as the office manager for her husband’s automotive repair business, B.A.’s Automotive Service, and they developed the business into one of the most successful automotive repair shops in the community. Additionally, she worked part-time as a congressional representative for Congressman Carroll Hubbard. In the 1970s she became president of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). Governor Martha Layne Collins appointed Mrs. Hamilton to various statewide committees including the Kentucky Bicentennial Committee and the State Board of Education. Frances was presented with the Duchess award by the Mayor of the city of Paducah.
Frances was a dedicated public servant, she and her husband, BA, were a devoted team who believed in the power of community service. Mrs. Hamilton served with distinction on various boards including Freed Hardeman University, the Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center, and Baptist Health Paducah. In 1996, she was appointed chairman of the Purchase Area Development District (PADD) Board of Directors. This was a unique milestone in that, in the 45-year history of the PADD, she was the first woman elected to serve as Chairman of the Board. In 2016, she and her husband received the Mayor’s Award of Merit, the highest honor from the Mayor’s office, for their years of community service.
One of the greatest joys of her life was being “Mama Frances” to her grandchildren, and other family members. She was known for her style, grace, and beautiful smile. Most people remember her warm embrace, she radiated love. She taught her children the spirit of giving in every aspect of their lives. Her children were often told by friends and people in the community how much they admired their mother, and that they wished she would adopt them. Her nieces and nephews had a special fondness for Aunt Frances. She was a virtuous woman. She loved God deeply and he blessed her with a winning personality, nurturing spirit, and striking style. Her greatest joy in life came from loving others and being of service. She had many interests including traveling, reading, fishing, interior decorating, shopping, and watching her nephews play professional baseball and football.
Mrs. Hamilton’s legacy will be sustained by her adoring daughters, Sandra Hamilton Strauss of Lakeside Park, Donna (Lamont) White of Nashville, Tennessee; sons, Curtis (Linette) of Paducah and Eddie (Arnetta) of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters, Loretta Stewart of Louisville, Doris Wilson, of Kansas City, Missouri, Shirley Shumpert of Paducah, and Bobbie Wiggins of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one brother, Larry (Martha) Reeves of Paducah; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Parks and Gracie Hamilton of Paducah, Martha Childress of Detroit, Michigan; and brother-in-law, Charles (Marie) Hamilton of Paducah; as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, church family, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Lone Oak Church of Christ on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Paul Wingfield and Shelton Gibbs, III will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Due to weather and COVID-19 concerns, the service will also be live-streamed on the Lone Oak Church of Christ’s Facebook page, YouTube, or loneoakchurchofchrist.com, for those unable to attend in person.
In honor of Mrs. Hamilton, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to either Baptist Health Paducah Foundation, 2501 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42003; Paducah Junior College Foundation, (Hamilton Endowment Fund) 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001 (http://www.westkentucky.kctcs.edu/Giving); or Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club at P.O. Box 203, Paducah, KY 42001 (www.ocbg.club).
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is responsible for the arrangements, 1229 Madison Street, Paducah, KY 42002-0667 (270) 442-5749. Condolences may be left online at www.pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.