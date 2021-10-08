Frances Sue Holt, 89, of Calvert City, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
Born Thursday, March 10, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Garland Van Lofton and the late Lola Mae (Young) Lofton.
She was a member of Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church for 54 years where she served as custodian for more than 25 years. She previously worked in assembly at CTS of Paducah and Aluma Kraft in Paducah.
She is survived by her son, Larry Wayne Inglish of Calvert City; daughter, Myra Jean (Bob) Johnson of Calvert City; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by all of her extended family, friends and church family who she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jewel Thomas “J.T.” Holt; her parents; and sister, Patsy Walker.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Moore officiating.
Interment will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Benton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church, 9181 Scale Rd Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation services will be handling all arrangements.
