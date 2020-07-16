Frances Ella Staples, 99, of Paducah, died at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
She was a homemaker and a member of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Kuttawa.
She is survived by a daughter in-law, Elsie Staples of Paducah; four grandchildren, Roberta M. Parker, Bobby Staples Jr. and Helena “Binky” Staples, all of Paducah, and Charice Malone of Louisville; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Staples; a son, Bobby Staples Sr.; a sister; and two brothers. Her parents were Robert Parker and Lovie Crider Parker.
Services are scheduled for noon Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with the Revs. Byron Copeland and Patricia Brandon officiating. Burial will follow in Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, those attending are required to wear masks, gloves and practice social distancing.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave expressions of sympathy online at pettusrowlandfh.com.
