BENTON — Frances Charlene Smith, 92, of Benton, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
She worked as a supervisor for Ashby Aluminum.
Surviving are sons, James K. “Jimmy” Smith of Benton and Joe Randall Smith of South Fulton, Tennessee, and sister, Norma Locke of Benton.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Alfred and Frances A. (Ross) Henderson.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. John Wyatt and Rev. Steve Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call 2 — 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
