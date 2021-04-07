MAYFIELD — Frances Carolyn Prather, 80, of Mayfield, died at 10:55 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a homemaker, and a member of New Home Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Dortha McLeod of Mayfield; two sons, Mark Prather and Dennis Prather, both of Mayfield; a sister, Elizabeth Greenfield of Michigan; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Prather; and two brothers. Her parents were Clinton Coalson; mother, Macie Lena Brittian Pullen; and stepmother, Ika Coalson.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Rev. Ronnie Cope officiating. Burial will follow in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
