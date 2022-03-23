Frances Marie O’Bryan, 94, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. O’Bryan was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and was a retired clerk for Pay Less Drugs Store.
Mrs. O’Bryan is survived by four daughters, Rose Ann Wakeman of Tallahassee, Florida, Bernadette Luca (Roger) of Tallahassee, Florida, Marie Wade (Bill) of Paducah and Terry Lou Jimenez (Mike) of Tallahassee, Florida; four sons, Bert O’Bryan (Marty) of Phoenix, Arizona, James O’Bryan (Natasha) of Possum Trot, Patrick O’Bryan (Janet) of Vernon Hill, Illinois, and Dr. Joseph O’Bryan of Paducah; 38 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis B. O’Bryan; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild; five sisters and four brothers. Her parents were Lawrence Henson Higdon and Mary Rose Coomes Higdon.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Prayers will be said at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Thomas More Catholic Church 5645 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001 or Catholic Relief Services P.O. Box 17090 Baltimore, MD 21297-0303.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
