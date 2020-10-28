Frances Marie Bowles, 82, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville,
She was born February 5, 1938, in Paducah, to the late Jessie Raymond Walker and Anna Louise Varnell Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Bowles; her sister, Anna Ray Walker Bell; and nephew, Todd Bell.
Frances was a loving wife, mother, and friend to all that knew her. She was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church, past president of the Democratic Women’s Club of Kentucky, a Kentucky Colonel, appointed Deputy Commissioner of Housing in 1990 by Governor Wallace Wilkinson, listed in the book of “Who’s Who of American Women”, as well as many other accomplishments.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Wayne (Carol) Farthing, Michael Ray (Kim) Buckman, and Benjamin (Kim) Buckman; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Michelle, Christopher, Ann Marie, Ashley, Jessie, and Jamie; seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Claire, Chloe, Oakley, Abby and James; and niece, Cindy Bell Parker and nephew, Charlie Bell and several great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 — 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with graveside services immediately following at Olive Branch Cemetery with Bro. Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.