Frances C. Manning, 92, of Paducah, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a niece, Lucille Brown of Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Manning, and a sister. Her parents were Benjamin Cooper and Minnie L. Bradley Cathey.
Private graveside services will be held. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.