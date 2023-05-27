Frances Harris Fox, 91, passed from this life on May 22, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Frances graduated from Heath High School. She completed nursing training at Baptist Memorial School of Nursing in Memphis and attended Oklahoma Baptist University, where she was campus nurse for two years.
She was of Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church of Paducah. Frances enjoyed hobbies of playing Bridge, oil painting and fishing in the Florida surf.
Frances and her husband, Donald were married 62 years. They have three children, Kathryn Fox of Roanoke, Virginia, Robin Bishop and husband, Carl of Reidland, and Stephen Fox and wife, Holly of Madison, Alabama; four grandsons, Justin Moorman of Canoga Park, California, Major Bryan McDonald, USMC and wife, Mary of Elgin, Oklahoma, Nathan Fox of Brooklyn, New York, and Joshua Fox of Madison, Alabama; two great-granddaughters, Anabelle Rose McDonald and Abigail Grace McDonald.
Frances is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as her sister, Barbara Heath of Mayfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Harris and Martha Pearl Dowdy Harris; and three brothers, George Harris, Melvin Harris, and Wayne Harris.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday June 2, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Russ Wilson and Rev. Jewell Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at Harris Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Baptist Sunrise Children’s Services, 200 Hope Street, P.O.BOX 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
